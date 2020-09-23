Police hope photos of suspects, tattoos lead to arrest in Valpo Meijer thefts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Meijer at the Porter's Vale Shopping Center was stolen from twice over a four-day period, police said.

Officials released surveillance of the suspects Wednesday and are asking anyone with information leading to an arrest to come forward.

Two suspects are wanted in a theft that occurred about 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the store, at 405 Porters Vale Blvd.

A man and a woman were seen entering the store and taking hundreds of dollars in goods without paying, police said.

Both suspects have distinct tattoos, photos show. The man has the number "602" on his upper left arm, as well as letters on his lower left arm and a star covering his left elbow. The woman has tattoos on her right shoulder and chest.

The pair was seen entering a vehicle that appeared to be a black Saturn Ion, police said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135. Tips also can be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) with "Valpo" in the message field and the code "9-12" in the first line of the note.