Police hope photos of suspects, tattoos lead to arrest in Valpo Meijer thefts

VALPARAISO — The Meijer at the Porter's Vale Shopping Center was stolen from twice over a four-day period, police said.
Officials released surveillance of the suspects Wednesday and are asking anyone with information leading to an arrest to come forward.
Two suspects are wanted in a theft that occurred about 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the store, at 405 Porters Vale Blvd.
A man and a woman were seen entering the store and taking hundreds of dollars in goods without paying, police said.
Both suspects have distinct tattoos, photos show. The man has the number "602" on his upper left arm, as well as letters on his lower left arm and a star covering his left elbow. The woman has tattoos on her right shoulder and chest.
The pair was seen entering a vehicle that appeared to be a black Saturn Ion, police said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135. Tips also can be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) with "Valpo" in the message field and the code "9-12" in the first line of the note.
A separate male/female duo was seen stealing from the store about 10 a.m. Sept 9, police said. They took nearly a thousand dollars in merchandise, police allege.
The man was seen with a tattoo on his lower left leg that appeared to be of a panther or another big cat, while the woman had a large tattoo on her lower back.
They were seen entering what looked to be a gray or faded blue Pontiac G6, police said.
Police asked anyone with more information to contact the Valparaiso Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-462-2135, or to text TIP411 (847-411) with "Valpo" in the message field and the code "9-9" in the first line of the note.
