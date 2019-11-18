PORTAGE — City Council members said Sunday the mayor’s attack on them over a proposed pay hike was unnecessary and inaccurate.
Mayor John Cannon announced Friday he was vetoing the 2020 salary ordinance on the grounds it was fiscally irresponsible.
Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5th, wrote Sunday in an email to The Times that the proposed salary for city council members in 2020 would increase from $17,077.50 to $17,142.86.
That would amount to an annual pay raise of $65.36, about half of the figure the mayor told The Times Friday.
Czilli said the mayor also inaccurately claimed that Mayor-elect Sue Lynch, who is currently a member of the city council, voted to give herself a raise.
According to Czilli, the proposed 2020 salary for the mayor’s office, which Lynch will take over Jan. 1, remains the same as this year: $83,466.23.
Lynch on Sunday questioned why the mayor didn’t object to council members about the pay raises before the council unanimously approved them on Nov. 12.
She said the mayor’s office reviewed the salary increases before the council approved it. “He should have said something before he presented it to the council,” Lynch said.
She said the mayor didn’t raise any objection to the pay raises to her personally in recent days when she met and spoke with the him about her transition to mayor.
“This was completely unnecessary. I don’t know why he did it,” she said Sunday.
Czilli said in his email to The Times, “One should ask, why would the Mayor (who just lost the election) present an ordinance that included these figures, let the Council pass it 7-to-0 without comment from him, veto the ordinance, and then attack the Council and his successor for voting for his own ordinance?"
The dispute comes two weeks after Lynch defeated Cannon for mayor.
The two have been rivals since former Mayor James Snyder was removed from office following a federal jury’s verdict he was guilty of tax evasion and soliciting a bribe from a garbage truck vendor for the city.
State law required Lynch, who was then city council president, to serve as interim mayor, for two weeks in February. A caucus of Portage’s Republican precinct committee members then named Cannon to finish out the remainder of Snyder’s term.
Cannon said Friday his veto and press release Friday criticizing city council members, including Mayor-elect Sue Lynch, for being fiscally irresponsible was unrelated to his electoral defeat.