{{featured_button_text}}
keating.jpg

Daniel Keating

 Provided

PORTAGE — Daniel Keating told police the last thing he remembered was waking up and "seeing the guard shack to Jellystone Park in his way."

The 27-year-old man from Granger, Indiana, has been charged with OWI and possession of cocaine and several other controlled substances.

Portage Police Officer Steven McGraw said he went to the park at 5300 Old Porter Road shortly after midnight Thursday and found a car near the entrance. The gates to the guard shack were broken and the car had heavy front-end damage.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Keating will sitting next to his car when police arrived. He said he wasn't injured and refused medical treatment. 

Police found two glass smoking pipes, several plastic bags and folded papers in Keating's shoes. Police field tested the paper, which later tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter County General Assignment Reporter

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.