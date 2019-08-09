PORTAGE — Daniel Keating told police the last thing he remembered was waking up and "seeing the guard shack to Jellystone Park in his way."
The 27-year-old man from Granger, Indiana, has been charged with OWI and possession of cocaine and several other controlled substances.
Portage Police Officer Steven McGraw said he went to the park at 5300 Old Porter Road shortly after midnight Thursday and found a car near the entrance. The gates to the guard shack were broken and the car had heavy front-end damage.
Keating will sitting next to his car when police arrived. He said he wasn't injured and refused medical treatment.
Police found two glass smoking pipes, several plastic bags and folded papers in Keating's shoes. Police field tested the paper, which later tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.