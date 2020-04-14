Portage firefighters pursue bright idea to combat COVID-19 mask shortage

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PORTAGE — Faced with an uncertain supply of protective N95 masks and an equally uncertain future surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Portage firefighters have come up with a creative way of trying to keep themselves safe.

Portage Assistant Fire Chief Dan Kodicek said the idea surfaced when he and Engineer/Paramedic Joseph Siegel came across a how-to article for a mask sterilizer.

"He's like, 'I can build this,'" Kodicek said.

After gathering the necessary supplies, Siegel, who was not available for comment Tuesday, put together a small box that relies on UV lighting to sterilize one mask at a time, Kodicek said. The process takes 10 minutes per mask.

Sterilization using UV lighting is nothing new and is commonly used in area of heating and cooling, he said. There are also some ambulance services that are using it to sterilize the interior of their vehicles against coronavirus.

"We're just doing the best we can in a pandemic to protect our employees," Kodicek said.

Masks can be sterilized up to ten times before the lighting deteriorates the elastic enough that they can no longer be used, he said.