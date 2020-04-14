Portage firefighters pursue bright idea to combat COVID-19 mask shortage

PORTAGE — Faced with an uncertain supply of protective N95 masks and an equally uncertain future surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Portage firefighters have come up with a creative way of trying to keep themselves safe.
Portage Assistant Fire Chief Dan Kodicek said the idea surfaced when he and Engineer/Paramedic Joseph Siegel came across a how-to article for a mask sterilizer.
"He's like, 'I can build this,'" Kodicek said.
After gathering the necessary supplies, Siegel, who was not available for comment Tuesday, put together a small box that relies on UV lighting to sterilize one mask at a time, Kodicek said. The process takes 10 minutes per mask.
Sterilization using UV lighting is nothing new and is commonly used in area of heating and cooling, he said. There are also some ambulance services that are using it to sterilize the interior of their vehicles against coronavirus.
"We're just doing the best we can in a pandemic to protect our employees," Kodicek said.
Masks can be sterilized up to ten times before the lighting deteriorates the elastic enough that they can no longer be used, he said.
The department has a fair number of N95 masks on hand that have been purchased from private sources or donated, Kodicek said. The goal is to make them last as long as possible since they are in high demand during this pandemic.
"We don't know how long this is going to go on," he said.
Lance Bella, director of the Porter County Emergency Management Agency, told The Times last week that federal supplies of masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment are being diverted to COVID-19 hotspots elsewhere around the country.
The local EMA, which feeds government supplied personal protective equipment to area police, fire and emergency medical services personnel, has learned its supplier at the state level is out and has a request for more pending with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
As a result, local first responders have been told to proceed as though they won't be getting more government supplies, Bella said. If his agency receives more supplies down the road, they will be passed along.
The situation is as dire at the Porter County Health Department, which has been informed it will receive no more masks, gloves or gowns in the foreseeable future from the state to distribute to area clinics, hospices, home care providers, nursing homes and other long-term facilities, said John Pisowicz, the department's director of emergency preparedness.
Kodicek said what his department is really lacking at this time are protective gowns.
"The gowns are really hard to come by right now," he said.
The department has been forced to supplement its meager supply with rain ponchos, Kodicek said.
