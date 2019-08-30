PORTAGE — Mayor John Cannon has renewed calls for the resignation for Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham in a press release sent Friday.
Cannon said that he had been receiving reports in recent months about Stidham not fulfilling required job duties and "have noticed attendance concerns, but nothing more." In the release, he said he was "made aware of a situation which is a very big deal for the City of Portage."
Cannon said the Portage Police Department had a patrol scheduling software system shut off Wednesday due to lack of payment. The software is used for listing availability, time off, extra patrolling and similar notes in one place.
"I am at a loss for words as to why this bill was not paid, nor why anyone on my staff or the police administration were not notified about the need for payment," Cannon said in the release.
The release goes on to say that the software company provided Cannon with information about notifying the Clerk-Treasurer's office on two occasions, "but that outreach went unanswered by the Clerk-Treasurer's office."
Attempts by The Times to reach Stidham for comment on the press release were unsuccessful.
"Our residents expect us to do our jobs properly and with dignity," Cannon said. "Situations like this erode confidence the public has in public officials and is all around completely unacceptable."
In June, Cannon called for the resignation of Stidham and renewed his call in Friday's release. Cannon said Stidham should step down from the position "due to lack of attendance and failure to complete the Clerk's most basic duties, paying bills for the City of Portage."
At the end of the release, Cannon said a special investigation will look into this issue and "possibly other duties he has neglected to complete over recent months."