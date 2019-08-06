PORTAGE — School starts Aug. 14 for all students of Portage Township Schools, and the Portage Police Department is kicking it off with its SAVE Students campaign.
"We will focus on Stop Arm Violation Enforcement and general bus stop and student walkers/crossing guard safety," Police Chief Troy Williams said in a news release.
While that will always be a high priority, Williams said, the department will have extra patrols beginning with the first day back for sixth and ninth grades, and on Tuesday and will run the additional patrols through the second week of school.
Sixth- and ninth-grade students have a half-day of school on Tuesday, while all students will be back to school on Aug. 14. The increased patrols will include officers from the patrol division, the detective bureau, the police reserves and the Portage police administration.
“I stand lock step with our police department and its efforts to help ensure the safe arrival of students to our schools," Mayor John Cannon said. "This responsibility lies not only with us, but with each and every motorist when they are out there with our buses and students."
The release reminds drivers to be aware of bus stops, bus loading zones and student crosswalks. Increased penalties for stop arm violations were signed into law earlier this year after three Fulton County siblings were killed in 2018 by a reckless driver while getting on their bus.
"Student safety will always be one of our top priorities," Williams said.