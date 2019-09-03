PORTAGE — Issues in rescheduling a special meeting for Portage City Council will result in the wheel tax continuing to be collected in 2020.
City council members set a special meeting for Aug. 20 only to have to change the meeting location because all the rooms were rented at Woodland Park. The council moved the meeting to the Portage police station, but the notice wasn't posted in time for the meeting to be allowed. No meeting was ever rescheduled by the council.
The possibility of repealing the wheel tax sparked a debate at an early August council meeting. In the end, the council decided to pursue the issue at the end of August due to the lack of an ordinance to repeal the tax.
To stop the collection of the tax in 2020, the council needed to pass an ordinance before Sept. 1. As there was no ordinance prepared earlier in the month and no meeting scheduled at the end, the wheel tax will be collected in 2020.
The tax collects $25 per residential vehicle, $40 per commercial vehicle and $12.50 for motorcycles, motor-driven vehicles, recreational vehicles and personal trailers registered within the city. The money is earmarked for use in road construction projects.
Councilwoman Liz Modesto, D-1st, brought up the idea to re-vote on the ordinance after several residents asked her to bring the idea before the council. Councilman Mark Oprisko, D-at large, said he supported having the special meeting to bring up a potential repeal. However, he and Modesto said they still support the tax and wouldn't repeal it.
According to Redevelopment Administrator Colin Highlands, it costs the city between $780,000 and $1.9 million to pave a single mile of the city's road. He added that the wheel tax contributed $932,000 toward the $3.4 million allocated to paving, but that the tax brought in an additional $1 million in grants.
“Without the wheel tax, we would only have funding to pave 1.75 miles of road,” Highlands said at a prior council meeting.
In 2016, the city council narrowly passed the tax by a 4-3 vote. Czilli, as well as council members Sue Lynch, D-at large, and Scott Williams, D-3rd, voted against it. Supporters included Pat Clem, D-2nd, Oprisko and current Mayor John Cannon, who was still on the council at the time representing the 4th District. James Snyder, who was still mayor at the time, and Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham also voiced support for the measure in 2016.