HAMMOND — Life could go on with little change for Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder under the sentence recommendations made this week over his federal tax violation.
Jon Snyder is asking a federal court judge to release him on six months probation June 4. Federal prosecutors agree he deserves leniency.
His defense attorney, Matthew Fech, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Benson made those favorable recommendations this week in court memos.
Fech tells the court a short probation “would allow (Jon Snyder) to continue to serve the citizens of Porter County, run his (private) business and continue to provide for him, his wife and 10 children."
Those are much brighter prospects than those faced by his brother, James Snyder, the former Portage mayor removed from office after a federal jury convicted him Feb. 14 for bribery and tax obstruction.
James Snyder now faces a lengthy prison term at sentencing Sept. 24.
The difference is Jon Snyder was a government informant. Jon Snyder told federal investigators about his brother's alleged crimes and then testified against him earlier this year.
Jon Snyder also admitted his wrongdoing readily, saving the government the time and expense of putting him on trial.
He pleaded guilty Oct. 30, 2018 — less than two weeks after being charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to file a tax form with the IRS that he paid $6,000 in 2013 to an independent contractor in connection with Jon Snyder’s private business, Shoreline Appraisals of Portage.
James Snyder has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his conviction.
James Snyder made the government prove its bribery and tax case against him with the testimony of 20 witnesses during a 19-day trial earlier this year. Jurors found him guilty of accepting a $13,000 bribe from former Great Lakes Peterbilt owners Bob and Steve Buha in exchange for some $1.25 million in garbage truck bids. They also found him guilty of a tax obstruction charge in which he was accused of creating a sham company to hide money from the IRS.
They acquitted James Snyder of a third charge, alleging he accepted a $12,000 bribe from former co-defendant John Cortina and Samson Towing owner Scott Jurgensen, also an undercover FBI informant, to put the duo on the city's tow list.
Jon Snyder, 42, had no prior criminal history. He has been the Porter County Assessor since his first election in 2010 and was reelected last year to a new four-year term, a week after he had pleaded guilty to the tax misdemeanor. His current term runs until 2022.
Both his attorney and the federal prosecutor said Jon Snyder gave the government substantial assistance.
Jon Snyder had been cooperating since 2012 with federal investigators following probes into Jon’s own financial doings and an investigation into his county office over allegations that someone in the office was fixing assessment appeals.
Jon Snyder said he went to the FBI in 2015 to tell agents about possible bribery involving his brother and Cortina.
The federal prosecutor said Jon Snyder’s cooperation with the government included wearing a wire and making numerous recordings of Cortina and James Snyder. He testified for two hours during his brother’s trial earlier this year.
James Snyder has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing, saying the money paid to him was legitimate campaign contributions.
Attorneys for James Snyder have asked the court to overturn James’ bribery and tax conviction. Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen has yet to rule on their motions for a new trial.
Cortina pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to paying a bribe to the former Portage mayor. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 7.