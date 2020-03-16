Porter County closing all but court buildings to stem spread of COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Porter County government has joined the growing number of government entities across the Region to close buildings to the public in an attempt to stem the spread of the emerging coronavirus known as COVID-19.

All county buildings will be closed beginning at noon Tuesday with the exception of the Valparaiso courthouse, North County Annex Court Building in Portage and the Juvenile Court at the Juvenile Services Center in Valparaiso, according to an update provided by the county board of commissioners.

The closings will remain in effect through at least March 29.

County employees will continue to report to work during the shutdown and the public can access government services by phone, email or through the county website.

County employees who are sick are to stay home, the commissioners said.

Full-time employees and essential part-time employees will be granted up to 10 additional days of paid time off to provide child care at home, if they become ill, if someone in their home tests positive for COVID-19 or they otherwise have contact with an identified COVID-19 patient, or if they are over the age of 60 and/or have serious chronic medical conditions, according to the commissioners.