VALPARAISO — The Porter County Election Board Thursday approved the ballot and a list of polling places for the November election.
Information about registering to vote, early and absentee voting, campaign finance reports and polling locations can all be found on porterco.org under "Elections."
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 7. Early voting begins Oct. 8.
Clerk Jessica Bailey said a public test of polling equipment will be conducted on Oct. 4, a month before Election Day.
Bailey said classes for poll workers have been set and prior workers will receive a refresher course.
The county has plans to employ 244 poll workers for this election in efforts to avoid delays in voting.
The board has scheduled a meeting from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 to talk about campaign finance reports and posting campaign signs.