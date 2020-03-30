Porter County election officials recruit students to work polls

VALPARAISO — With many experienced poll workers choosing to stay home rather than risk exposure to COVID-19, Porter County election officials hope to recruit more high school students to serve as poll workers.
The county is now allowed to use 16- and 17-year-olds not only as poll workers on election day but also for early voting.
“This could be helpful as we get closer,” Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the county Board of Elections and Registration on Monday.
As many “seasoned” poll workers “hit the criteria for staying at home longer whether it’s their age, health condition or something else,” they’re opting to do so instead of working the polls like they normally would, she said.
“I’m struggling” to fill positions, Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester said.
“A lot of poll workers are in that criteria where they’ve pretty much quarantined them. Some of them will say yes, then they’ll watch the news and call back two days later and say, ‘I don’t think I should do this,’” Chidester said.
Students at Washington and Morgan township high schools were already given the sales pitch for working the polls, Bailey said, and other schools plan to spread the news electronically now that classes are being held online instead of in person.
If anyone wants to hand-deliver an absentee ballot, a family member or caregiver could bring it to the Porter County Administration Building, but that would require additional forms to fill out — and, of course, it couldn’t happen until after the building is open to the public again, Bailey said.
“Right now, we are planning to have an in-person early vote as well as absentee early vote as well as in-person election day voting,” she said.
“The 2020 primary is changing daily,” Bailey said.
The Indiana Election Commission is scheduled to meet April 22 and could make additional rules that affect the primary election.
“We are preparing, just in case we end up going to an absentee by mail only primary vote,” she said. “Across the state, that is something that is being questioned, especially with the rate that the stay-in-place goes longer, but we’re planning both ways, just to be prepared,” she said.
Polling places
To limit the spread of COVID-19, setting up the polling place is becoming more difficult this year.
“We’ve ordered gloves; we’ve ordered cleaner and sanitizer, and cloth to go with that,” Bailey said.
“Please stand here” signs would be placed six feet apart to maintain proper social distancing, and a traffic control person could be used to keep people in their cars rather than stand too close together in a long line, Bailey said.
“Just like they’re doing in many doctors’ offices,” the next person to arrive would be invited to come inside as the line progresses, Bailey said. “It wouldn’t technically make the time you’re standing in line any longer, it just makes sure they’re more spread out.”
Mobile voting
The county’s votemobile, received last Friday, could be deployed in May for the primary election.
Early voting sites have been set up. The election board approved three Saturday sites — May 16 at the Kouts Public Library, May 23 at South Haven Public Library and May 30 at a site yet to be determined in Burns Harbor. Hours for each visit would be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other dates are May 13 at Jamestown Apartments in Valparaiso and May 22 at Oak Tree Village in Westchester Township. Hours both days would be 4-7 p.m.
Normally, bipartisan teams deploy the voting machinery for Election Day, and the new van would have been used for those deliveries. But because of the virus this year, the county Republican and Democratic chairmen agreed to use county highway department crews instead, Bailey said.
Election officials have been contacting polling places, too, to confirm they are still available on the new election date of June 2. The original date for the primary was May 5.
Office workers
“No-fault” rules now in place for absentee voting make more voters interested in skipping the polling place and voting by mail instead, Bailey said.
Within the last few weeks, almost 2,000 applications for absentee voting have been received, said Sundae Schoon, co-director of the county’s Elections and Registration Office. “We expect more to keep coming as this quarantine goes on.”
To limit spread of the virus, the office staff has been reduced, with half working Monday through Wednesday noon and the other half working Wednesday afternoon through Friday, Bailey said.
If anyone in the office is exposed to the COVID-19 virus or has a fever, that team would be quarantined at home so the whole staff isn’t sidelined, she said.
