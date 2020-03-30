Porter County election officials recruit students to work polls

If anyone wants to hand-deliver an absentee ballot, a family member or caregiver could bring it to the Porter County Administration Building, but that would require additional forms to fill out — and, of course, it couldn’t happen until after the building is open to the public again, Bailey said.

“Right now, we are planning to have an in-person early vote as well as absentee early vote as well as in-person election day voting,” she said.

“The 2020 primary is changing daily,” Bailey said.

The Indiana Election Commission is scheduled to meet April 22 and could make additional rules that affect the primary election.

“We are preparing, just in case we end up going to an absentee by mail only primary vote,” she said. “Across the state, that is something that is being questioned, especially with the rate that the stay-in-place goes longer, but we’re planning both ways, just to be prepared,” she said.

Polling places

To limit the spread of COVID-19, setting up the polling place is becoming more difficult this year.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“We’ve ordered gloves; we’ve ordered cleaner and sanitizer, and cloth to go with that,” Bailey said.