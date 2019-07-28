WASHINGTON TWP. — A hot start to the Porter County Fair quickly faded away to breezy, sunny days that made for perfect family-friendly outings.
The fair, which opened July 18 and closed Saturday, had 15-20% more visitors this year than last, said Fair Manager David Bagnall.
"After the heat broke on Sunday, people have been out here in record attendance and it's been wonderful," Bagnall said. "I think the word spread, we have a lot of new acts, lot of new food vendors and the place is bright, cheery and friendly."
Visitors took advantage of the newly renovated expo center and air-conditioned 4-H exhibit halls to escape the heat. Inside the halls, 4-H'ers displayed projects in categories such as sewing, photography and aquatic science.
Flowers and home-grown vegetables are a central part of the fair as part of exhibits entered by residents from all over Porter County.
"With the remodel of the expo center ... it's beautiful and gave us a new look," Bagnall said. "We also make a lot of changes outside. We put a food court in."
Deep fried Oreos, large pitchers of Southern-style iced tea and corn dogs were sold in abundance to visitors who came to watch 4-H competitions and the grandstand events. Luke Combs performed July 19 to a sold out venue at the fairgrounds. He played to a crowd of more than 10,000.
The tribute bands in the Park Place Pavilion also had plenty of crowds, Bagnall said.
"I think we paid attention to detail," Bagnall said. "A lot of people put on fairs, and they just put on fairs, but when we put on a fair, all the people that come are guests so we treat them the way that you treat somebody coming to your home."
Safety and extra assistance for handicap visitors are also a priority, Bagnall said.