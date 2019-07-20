VALPARAISO — Muggy temperatures nearing 90 degrees kept the crowds at bay Friday morning at the Porter County Fair, but those who sweated it out came ready to cool off with the sweet treats offered at the fairgrounds.
More than 50 food vendors line the entirety of Hefner's Way, the main drag between the west parking lot and the grandstand. Options range from pizza on a stick, to gyros, to milkshakes.
Kara Moon, vice president of the Porter County Fair Board and concessions superintendent, said visitors can expect to see two new food vendors this year. Triple T Concessions will bring half chickens, rib tips and turkey legs. Bubba's Bacon is serving up bacon wrapped grilled cheese, unicorn bacon on a stick and bacon mac and cheese.
"One of my favorite finds is the 'I'm Single' combo from Deep Fried Creations," said Moon. "It comes with a deep fried Oreo, red velvet Oreo, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, fried butter, cookie dough and a funfetti cake pop. You can't go wrong, you get a little bit of a everything."
The food area has been rearranged this year to bring the vendors closer together, and picnic tables are underneath tents to give visitors relief from the sun.
Other cool treats enjoyed by patrons yesterday included bananas on a stick, Valpo Velvet ice cream and frozen grapes. When asked why she choose a corn cob for her lunch, 12-year-old Lucy Fryman said she eats gluten-free, and she usually goes right for the corn.
"I love it," Fryman said.
Sarah Norris, of Valparaiso, said her daughter Addison, who is 8 and was picking apart a pretzel, wanted "to hit up the Dippin' Dots next" and 3-year-old Riley, tightly holding on to her nachos, is a little more relaxed with her options.
"(Riley) pretty much eats anything with chips and dip," Norris said.
Lemonade stands dot the street, including food vendors selling different flavors of the freshly-squeezed fair favorite. One stand called Southern Style Sweet Ice Tea promises to refill any souvenir cup. Prices for lemonade range from $6 to $12, depending on the size of cup purchased. One vendor said she makes upwards of 100 lemonades a day and another said it's impossible to count.