The Porter County Commissioners are taking down unsafe buildings one after another in unincorporated areas of the county. Commissioners approved a list of unsafe buildings for tear down at a meeting earlier this month.

Eight buildings — three in Center Township, one in Union Township, two in Portage Township, one in Porter Township and one in Liberty Township — were at the top of the commissioners' list for demolition.

"For many years, there was no money in the unsafe building fund," said Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, during the Sept. 3 meeting.

A portion of building permit fees was allotted for the fund several years ago and has now earned the county $85,000 to work with for demolition projects.

Officials said having the highway department perform the work instead of paying others to do it saves the county even more money.

A hearing authority makes the determination if properties are unsafe and need to be torn down. Complaints come from neighbors about a house being a safety hazard.

Properties scheduled for demolition are: 4501 Watzke Road, 4416 Watzke Road and 1509 Redwing, all in Center Township. 

Three properties — 451 W. U.S. 30, Union Township; 709 Heritage, Portage Township (South Haven); and 120 East 638 North, Liberty Township — have already been torn down.

Action on two more properties is underway.

