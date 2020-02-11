Porter County votemobile vote delayed

Blaney and Biggs both said they are concerned about correcting the mistakes that led to the 2018 general election debacle in which it took the county days to tabulate ballots, although both credited Bailey and her staff for taking steps to solve matters.

Biggs said he didn’t have confidence yet in the new election equipment used in last year’s municipal elections because it had yet to face the test of a countywide election.

“In less than 24 months we have spent close to $1 million in that department,” Biggs said, and he doesn’t want to add another $70,000 piece of new technology to the equation.

If it’s just a matter of transporting equipment and ballots, the county could rent a vehicle for less than $200 per day, which some other counties are doing, he said.

Blaney said she favors the purchase as a way of increasing voter turnout.

“Anything to increase voter turnout, to me, is a positive,” she said.

Biggs noted steps that have been taken in recent years to increase turnout, including establishing additional early voting sites.