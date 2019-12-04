PORTAGE — The city of Portage has its first ever full-time African American police officer.
Demario Hathorne, 25, of Portage is among three new officers added to the force Monday.
They were sworn into their new positions during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Hathorne is a member of the U.S Army Reserves and worked at ArcelorMittal at Burns Harbor.
"There just hasn’t been a lot of African American candidates, and we wanted to be representative of our community," said Police Chief Troy Williams.
Jesus Campos, 27, of Portage, and Erik Rosaschi, 23, of Chesterton, are the other new hires.
Campos was a police officer at Indiana University Northwest at Gary.
Rosaschi was employed at the Porter County Jail.
Williams saids Hathorne and Rosaschi will be required to complete 16 weeks of training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy before allowed on the streets on their own.
They will be riding with other patrol officers to become familiar with the community and the department before going to the Hobart branch of the academy in early January.
Campos, since he’s already a police officer, will begin patrolling much sooner after some field training, he said.
Williams said there were more than 50 applicants for the openings advertised in July.
He said the new officers were among five finalists for the three immediate openings.
Their performance in job interviews and the physical fitness and written portions of the testing were major factors in their selections, he said.
"They shined," Williams said.
He said the selection of Campos and a second Hispanic applicant to be hired for a scheduled opening in six months also reflects the changes occurring within the population.
"We’re making our police force diverse like our community," Williams said.