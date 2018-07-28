VALPARAISO — Helped by a crowd of more than 7,000 for Sunday’s concert by country music legends Brooks & Dunn, officials at the Porter County Fair expect attendance this year to set a record.
Fair manager David Bagnall said attendance could reach 150,000 when the fair, which opened July 19, ends Saturday night.
That would be about 10,000 more than the record set last year.
A single-day attendance record of 18,973 was also set July 20 when Brooks & Dunn performed in the grandstands, eclipsing the previous single-day mark from 2016 by about 1,000, Bagnall said.
Bagnall said a major hit for fairgoers this year was the new birthing barn where 26 piglets by Friday afternoon had entered the world.
Seven calves and four goats were also born.
The birthing barn is inside the old Buggy Wheel Pavilion given an extensive renovation for use as the barn.
Bagnall said an announcement when a delivery is about to happen is made over the loudspeaker system to notify fairgoers to come over and watch if they wish.
‘’People just flock to it,’’ he said.
He said the birthing barn is also educational. Viewers learn what’s happening every step of the way and receive answers to their questions.
Bagnall said there have been no real major issues except for low attendance the first two days primarily from a lot of rain July 20.
‘’Every day since then our attendance has been up so it’s been a good run,’’ he said.
Bagnall said another achievement this year was the electrical system in the cattle barn receiving a total upgrade and putting in several new access roads.
‘’We strive every year to make the fair better,’’ he said.