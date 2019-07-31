VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Fire and Police departments responded quickly Wednesday afternoon to reports of smoke coming from the attic at 302 Elmhurst St.
The fire was located in the attic of the two story bungalow, with smoke coming from the eves and the fire burning through a fan on the side of the home near the roof pitches. Firefighters located heavy fire and extinguished the flames within five minutes of arrival at the home, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Robert Schulte.
Police officers on scene reported the home was unoccupied as the homeowners are out of town. The fire was called in by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the roof area. Concerned neighbors watched as firefighters quickly took care of the fire and smoke.
Investigations by the Valparaiso Fire Department Investigation Bureau determined the fire's origin was the attic and electrical in nature. It was contained to the attic, but the first and second floors sustained substantial smoke and water damage.