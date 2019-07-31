{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Fire and Police departments responded quickly Wednesday afternoon to reports of smoke coming from the attic at 302 Elmhurst St.

The fire was located in the attic of the two story bungalow, with smoke coming from the eves and the fire burning through a fan on the side of the home near the roof pitches. Firefighters located heavy fire and extinguished the flames within five minutes of arrival at the home, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Robert Schulte.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Police officers on scene reported the home was unoccupied as the homeowners are out of town. The fire was called in by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the roof area. Concerned neighbors watched as firefighters quickly took care of the fire and smoke.

Investigations by the Valparaiso Fire Department Investigation Bureau determined the fire's origin was the attic and electrical in nature. It was contained to the attic, but the first and second floors sustained substantial smoke and water damage.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.