Porter Regional Hospital to screen patients for coronavirus, implement visitor restrictions
Porter Regional Hospital to screen patients for coronavirus, implement visitor restrictions

Porter Health Care Systems ambulance and hospital

A Porter Health Care Systems ambulance pulls out of the Porter Regional Hospital at U.S. 6 and Ind. 49.

 File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Porter Regional Hospital is screening patients for coronavirus and tightening visitor restrictions.

While screening patients for coronavirus, Porter Regional Hospital is adhering to symptom and risk factor guidelines.

If a doctor finds that the patient meets risk factor criteria, the doctor will coordinate testing for the virus and determine the patient’s disposition with the consultation of the Indiana State Department of Health, said Kelly Credit, regional director of marketing and communications for the hospital. Medical professionals will get samples from patients that will be sent to a state or commercial lab for testing.

Mildly ill people should stay home and contact their health care provider over the phone for instructions, Credit said. However, those who have severe symptoms like difficulty breathing should immediately seek medical care.

Those who are elderly, have compromised immune systems or have underlying medical conditions should also contact their health care provider early on if they feel symptoms, even if the illness is mild, Credit said.

Regular visiting hours have been restricted to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and visiting hours for the intensive care unit are now 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. In addition, only two visitors are allowed at a time.

People who are visiting will be screened when they enter the hospital for risk factors.

Visitors will not be admitted if they have a respiratory illness or a fever, under 18 years old or if they or someone they have had contact with have traveled internationally in the past 14 days. Those who have had contact with someone with a respiratory illness in the past 14 days will also be denied.

Anna Ortiz

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

