Porter Regional Hospital to screen patients for coronavirus, implement visitor restrictions

VALPARAISO — Porter Regional Hospital is screening patients for coronavirus and tightening visitor restrictions.

If a doctor finds that the patient meets risk factor criteria, the doctor will coordinate testing for the virus and determine the patient’s disposition with the consultation of the Indiana State Department of Health, said Kelly Credit, regional director of marketing and communications for the hospital. Medical professionals will get samples from patients that will be sent to a state or commercial lab for testing.

Mildly ill people should stay home and contact their health care provider over the phone for instructions, Credit said. However, those who have severe symptoms like difficulty breathing should immediately seek medical care.

Those who are elderly, have compromised immune systems or have underlying medical conditions should also contact their health care provider early on if they feel symptoms, even if the illness is mild, Credit said.