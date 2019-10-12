{{featured_button_text}}
road construction stock photo

VALPARAISO — Short-term road closures and northbound lane restrictions will begin Monday on Calumet Avenue between Evans Avenue and Harrison Boulevard for a sanitary sewer replacement project.

Valparaiso City Utilities says the several-day road closures and lane restrictions will be marked for motorists. The project is expected to be completed within a month.

“This project is part of our long-term maintenance plan and will add reliability for residents in years to come," said Mark Geskey, Collections and Distributions Manager for Valparaiso City Utilities. "We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to upgrade underground utilities.”

