VALPARAISO — Pumpkins will again fly through the skies Oct. 19 at Evangelical Bible Church, 305 E. 400 N.
The day's festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. with a hand toss competition. All ages are invited to participate with four youth classes and four adult classes. Participants test their skill and strength by showing how far they can throw a four-pound pie pumpkin.
The "event and world record holder" is Steve Bartholomew of Valparaiso, who threw a pie pumpkin 148 inches in 2014, according to Darel Walker of Evangelical Bible Church. The cost is $1 per throw and proceeds from the Punkin Launchin will be donated to The Northwest Indiana Women’s Center.
There will also be face painting and pumpkin painting offered during the event. Lunch will be available at the concession stand, featuring Birky’s pork burgers, hot dogs and hamburgers. Valpo Velvet ice cream and homemade pumpkin desserts will also be available for purchase at the concession stand.
Participants can enter a pumpkin pie baking contest. The winner will receive a gift card from a local restaurant. Pies for the contest must be turned in before 11 a.m. and the winner will be announced during the lunch break. A raffle will be held where the winner receives the winning pumpkin pie. The first 60 people who enter the raffle will also receive a gift card from Heinold & Feller Tire Co. After lunch, Pastor Andy Wenthold will speak.
The machine launch begins about 1:30 p.m. Five machines competed at last year's event including a giant slingshot, a catapult and three trebuchets. The winner of last competition was “In’Tim’idator”, a giant slingshot owned by a family from Kouts that threw a pumpkin 769 inches. Five machines are expected for a fierce battle for the Pumpkin Cup at this year’s event.
Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, visit Punkin Launchin FEBC on Facebook.