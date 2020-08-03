Region mom cautions after caring for son, his friends with COVID-19

LIBERTY TWP. — Christina Klespies said she is able to see in retrospect how she let her guard down in allowing her son free rein in going to high school graduation parties and an out-of-state camping trip amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But like so many other parents, she felt badly that her son, Ryan, was missing out on so much of his senior year at Chesterton High School.
There was no time for regrets, however, when she received word two weeks ago that 18-year-old Ryan and others taking part in the camping trip to Wisconsin began suffering headaches and other milder symptoms of COVID-19.
She took charge of the situation, and by the time the young men returned home from their trip, Klespies had made arrangements for her son and two of his camping companions to spend the next 10 days in isolation at her Liberty Township home.
"Within days, they all three tested positive," Klespies said in a recent post of social media. "For 10 days, I cared for the boys, doing temperature checks, dispensing medicine, cooking meals, cleaning, etc."
"We used lots of Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer and Lysol spray," she said. "I masked whenever I had any contact and so did the boys. They isolated to separate bedrooms, separate bathrooms and shared a dining space separate from mine."
Each of the young men has recovered and has checked out of the "Hotel COVID," as Klespies put it.
She initially had no intention of sharing her experience, but she changed her mind after continuing to see friends posting photos on social media of vacations, youth sports leagues and other situations where social distancing and masks were not the norm.
"If you don’t know anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 ... now you do!" she wrote as an introduction to her social media post.
"It wasn't a fun experience, but very educational and surely opened all of our eyes to the rampant spread of this virus," Klespies said. "People need to know they are not exempt, that the virus is not a hoax, and masking is not a political statement! Protect yourself, your family and your community!"
Klespies said she is living proof that masks and the other recommended precautions do work.
"Undoubtedly I thought with caring for 3 COVID-positive people, I would surely contract this virus," she said. "The odds were not in my favor. I volunteered to take the boys in though because I have no other children at home and didn’t want the other kids to expose their families. I’m happy to report, through steadfast masking, social distancing and sanitizing, I have received two negative tests and have had zero symptoms."
Klespies said she allowed her son to take part in the various graduation parties because they were all scheduled outside. What she did not learn until later is that the young people were taking it upon themselves to hang out inside and attend other, larger gatherings.
The Porter County Health Department is aware of the outbreak involving the Klespies family and others throughout the county, Director of Nursing Connie Rudd said.
The county assists the state in its efforts to contact those who test positive for the coronavirus and then attempt to alert anyone who may have had risky contact with that person, she said.
If someone has had contact with an infected individual, he or she is told to self-isolate for 14 days, she said. Those who have symptoms are to remain in isolation for 10 days and then come out only after going 24 hours without a fever.
While hoping her example encourages others to comply with precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks, Klespies retains a soft spot for those who become infected.
"PS: PLEASE do not social-shame those who test positive," she wrote in her post. "Unfortunately, that was a harsh reality for my son and their friends. Be kind."
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Janet Clem, Bonner Sr Center, retires
Janet Clem, Bonner Sr Center, retires
Janet Clem, Bonner Sr Center, retires
Janet Clem, Bonner Sr Center, retires
Pets get care at Coyne Veterinary Center
Pets get care at Coyne Veterinary Center
Pets get care at Coyne Veterinary Center
Pets get care at Coyne Veterinary Center
Area golf courses are reporting a big spike in business
Area golf courses are reporting a big spike in business
Area golf courses are reporting a big spike in business
Area golf courses are reporting a big spike in business
Curb work along 93rd Avenue in Merrillville
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.