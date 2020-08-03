Region mom cautions after caring for son, his friends with COVID-19

She initially had no intention of sharing her experience, but she changed her mind after continuing to see friends posting photos on social media of vacations, youth sports leagues and other situations where social distancing and masks were not the norm.

"If you don’t know anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 ... now you do!" she wrote as an introduction to her social media post.

"It wasn't a fun experience, but very educational and surely opened all of our eyes to the rampant spread of this virus," Klespies said. "People need to know they are not exempt, that the virus is not a hoax, and masking is not a political statement! Protect yourself, your family and your community!"

Klespies said she is living proof that masks and the other recommended precautions do work.

"Undoubtedly I thought with caring for 3 COVID-positive people, I would surely contract this virus," she said. "The odds were not in my favor. I volunteered to take the boys in though because I have no other children at home and didn’t want the other kids to expose their families. I’m happy to report, through steadfast masking, social distancing and sanitizing, I have received two negative tests and have had zero symptoms."