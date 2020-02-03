Republican candidate creates a new judge race

You are the owner of this article.
VALPARAISO — Republican attorney Christopher Buckley announced Monday he will be challenging the reelection effort of Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester.

Buckley, who relocated briefly to serve as Lowell town judge, said he "brings back energy and valuable experience" to seek the local post.

"I feel called by my profession and the residents of my home county to serve them in this unique way," Buckley said in a prepared statement.

Buckley said he was born in Valparaiso, raised in Portage and graduated from Chesterton High School.

He said he is also a Marine veteran, who earned four promotions and numerous medals. His recognition includes the Navy/Marine Corps Medal of Heroism, which he said is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Marine in a time of peace.

Buckley said he is also an adjunct professor at the Valparaiso University School of Law.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

