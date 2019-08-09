VALPARAISO — Almost 600 volunteers, 34 nonprofits and 68 projects made up Friday's Day of Caring hosted by the United Way of Porter County.
"We cannot do this work alone," said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of the United Way of Porter County. "Two out of five people in Porter County need help, and that's what we're here for."
Olesker, along with other United Way leaders, kicked off the event during a breakfast at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso. Volunteers filled up on free breakfast sandwiches from All Soup'd Up.
Randy Zromkoski, board chairman of the United Way of Porter County, said the Valpo community "understands the importance of giving back."
"Why is it important? Why are we doing this?" Zromkoski said. "You don't have to do this. You want to do this. And you do it because we live in a community where people care."
Some of the projects completed by volunteers included clearing trails, building ramps and painting fence posts for the new dog park on Campbell Street, which is set to open this fall. Zromkoski said the organization is thanking many people today, but the first people to thank are the volunteers.
"You're today's heroes," Zromkoski said. "You're the people making a difference. You're the ones giving your time, getting your hands dirty ... doing the things that need to be done to make today a success."
Olesker also spoke about the recent assistance the United Way of Porter County provided for five families displaced by a bug infestation at an apartment complex in Valparaiso.
"These families had to leave; they had to leave everything behind them," Olesker said. "And it's a symbol of what our community does because with our community partners we had more than 40 leap into action to help them."
Two of the families were moved into apartments, but the group is still looking for three one-bedroom apartments for the other displaced individuals.
"This is the work that United Way does every single day," Olesker said. "We fight for education, income stability, access to health for every single resident in Porter County."