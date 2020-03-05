Retired firefighter collapses at Portage YMCA; staff, nurse save his life

PORTAGE — After a retired firefighter fell ill at the Portage YMCA, two women jumped into action to save his life.
Around noon on Jan. 28 retired Portage Fire Department Captain T.J. Chavez collapsed on the Portage YMCA walking track.
Chavez said about 20 minutes into his power walking routine, he suddenly felt dizzy.
“I grabbed the rail because I felt like I would pass out and the last thing I remember is going down to the ground, until the paramedics came,” Chavez said.
Someone playing basketball and another person on the track saw him collapse and alerted staff.
Brianna Manning, Portage YMCA recreation and enrichment coordinator, and Sarah Darrell, registered nurse and health and wellness coordinator St. Mary Medical Center, came rushing to the scene.
“When I found him, he was unconscious,” Manning said. “There was no pulse and he wasn’t breathing.”
Manning and Darrell coordinated efforts, performing CPR and shocking Chavez with an automated external defibrillator, saving his life.
"If you believe in divine intervention, someone was watching out for me that day,” Chavez said. “Sarah is a cardiac nurse who is at the YMCA one day a week and she wasn’t supposed to come in that day but something happened to where she happened to be there. And Brianna just happened to be a certified CPR instructor.”
Manning teaches CPR classes for the YMCA and has been CPR certified for 11 years. She said this was her first time using her expertise in a real-life situation and she encouraged everyone to learn life-saving skills.
“It is a matter of life and death,” Manning said. “If you’re in a situation like this, you can save someone’s life. I really think it’s an important skill to know.”
In addition, Chavez said Portage Fire Department staffers happened to be driving nearby and were able to respond to the YMCA in two minutes. When Portage firefighters arrived, they recognized one of their own in need of help, said Dan Kodicek, assistant chief for Portage Fire Department EMS.
Chavez noted that he once told his wife that he prefers to go to the Portage YMCA because “if anything ever happened, I’d want my own people working on me.” In addition, about 15 years ago the AED used on Chavez was purchased for the YMCA through a fundraising effort between the Portage Kiwanis Club and the Portage Fire Department.
Chavez was taken to a hospital where he stayed in intensive care for five days. He said 20 years ago he had a heart attack and a heart stent was installed, however it had gotten blocked again, causing him to pass out. Paired with his irregular heartbeat, it caused Chavez’s heart to stop.
The stent was cleaned and two more were installed along with a pacemaker and defibrillator before he was discharged from the hospital.
On Tuesday evening Chavez presented Manning and Darrell with Portage Community Lifesaver and American Heart Association Heartsaver Hero awards at the Portage City Council Meeting.
“It was funny because at the ceremony when we were asked how we feel about it, we both said it’s our job,” Manning said. “It’s what we’re trained to do. So it kind of felt funny accepting awards, but it was an honor to be recognized. But really, we are two average people at work who did what we would hope someone would do for us if we were in that situation.”
Flanked by his family, Chavez thanked the women for being there for him that day.
“Because of my training I know they were on the top of their game,” Chavez said. “They were Johnny on the spot and knew exactly what to do. It shows how dedicated they are to their jobs and their training.”
Chavez served the fire department for 28 years and retired 15 years ago.
“I didn’t know it would all get paid forward after all those years of being a firefighter and performing CPR,” Chavez said.