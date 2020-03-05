Retired firefighter collapses at Portage YMCA; staff, nurse save his life

Manning teaches CPR classes for the YMCA and has been CPR certified for 11 years. She said this was her first time using her expertise in a real-life situation and she encouraged everyone to learn life-saving skills.

“It is a matter of life and death,” Manning said. “If you’re in a situation like this, you can save someone’s life. I really think it’s an important skill to know.”

In addition, Chavez said Portage Fire Department staffers happened to be driving nearby and were able to respond to the YMCA in two minutes. When Portage firefighters arrived, they recognized one of their own in need of help, said Dan Kodicek, assistant chief for Portage Fire Department EMS.

Chavez noted that he once told his wife that he prefers to go to the Portage YMCA because “if anything ever happened, I’d want my own people working on me.” In addition, about 15 years ago the AED used on Chavez was purchased for the YMCA through a fundraising effort between the Portage Kiwanis Club and the Portage Fire Department.

Chavez was taken to a hospital where he stayed in intensive care for five days. He said 20 years ago he had a heart attack and a heart stent was installed, however it had gotten blocked again, causing him to pass out. Paired with his irregular heartbeat, it caused Chavez’s heart to stop.