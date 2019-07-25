WASHINGTON TWP. — It was more than just a special day for senior citizens at the Porter County Fair on Thursday. It was a chance to be recognized for their contributions to the community.
Portage Mayor John Cannon and City Council President Sue Lynch, D-At-Large, introduced the honorees.
"We have some wonderful honorees this year," Lynch said.
The 2019 honored seniors were: Sandy Keehn, Portage Township Food Pantry; Tom Crnarich, Council on Aging; Jacqueline Wonso, Portage YMCA; Nancy Detterline, Millers Assisted Living; Eva Meus, Bonner Senior Center; and Mickey Koehler, Porter County Triad.
Joe Kasper, president of the Porter Township Food Pantry, praised his organization's honored senior, Keehn, who volunteered with the pantry for 15 years and drove a school bus for Portage for 30 years.
"We appreciate everything they've done for us," Kasper said.
Janet Clem, director of the Bonner Senior Center, said her organization's honored senior, Eva Meus, "does it all."
There was free entertainment for seniors, blood pressure screenings and information about heart disease.
On the other side of the fairgrounds, 4-H members led prized heifers and steer around the Farm Credit Show Arena during the 2019 4-H Beef Show. Judge Bailey Wesner kept the competition rolling from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Veterans also had their day at the fair with an evening program led by U.S. Army Veteran Jason Zaideman. The program included a performance by the Valparaiso Community University Concert Band.
Zaideman founded the nonprofit Operation Combat Bikesaver in Cedar Lake in 2015. The organization focuses on "helping veterans transition back into their civilian lives while also helping them cope with their anxiety, depression, and PTSD due to experiences in combat."