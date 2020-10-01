Shelter saves injured, starved dogs forced to fight for food

VALPARAISO — After being starved for people's entertainment and fighting over scraps, a local shelter has rescued a family of dogs that are now on the road to new lives.

When 4-year-old Hank, a pit bull, arrived at the shelter Sept. 17, his face and body was badly battered and one of his paws was cut to the bone, said Taylor Van Sickle, office administrator and social media coordinator for Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso.

Newton County Animal Control had given Hank to the Region shelter, informing them that Hank and his father, King, had suffered severe injuries after a fight over food at a residence in Newton County.

"The owner had went a couple of days without feeding the dogs and then threw pizza crust between them," Van Sickle said. "They were starved and fighting for their lives."

Shortly after, Lakeshore PAWS then was able to get 8-year-old King and Hank's mother, Sapphire, in its care. All of the dogs were in need of medical attention, and the males showed signs of previous injuries and neglect, animal care staff said. Van Sickle was told the dogs had been shuffled between numerous homes because the owner was being sought by authorities on unrelated criminal charges.