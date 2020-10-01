Shelter saves injured, starved dogs forced to fight for food

VALPARAISO — After being starved for people's entertainment and fighting over scraps, a local shelter has rescued a family of dogs that are now on the road to new lives.
When 4-year-old Hank, a pit bull, arrived at the shelter Sept. 17, his face and body was badly battered and one of his paws was cut to the bone, said Taylor Van Sickle, office administrator and social media coordinator for Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso.
Newton County Animal Control had given Hank to the Region shelter, informing them that Hank and his father, King, had suffered severe injuries after a fight over food at a residence in Newton County.
"The owner had went a couple of days without feeding the dogs and then threw pizza crust between them," Van Sickle said. "They were starved and fighting for their lives."
Shortly after, Lakeshore PAWS then was able to get 8-year-old King and Hank's mother, Sapphire, in its care. All of the dogs were in need of medical attention, and the males showed signs of previous injuries and neglect, animal care staff said. Van Sickle was told the dogs had been shuffled between numerous homes because the owner was being sought by authorities on unrelated criminal charges.
"There were about six or seven areas on Hank's body and head of past wounds," Van Sickle said. "King's right ear was a hematoma from a severe infection and he had to get surgery. We were also concerned of a broken jaw but found he instead had a large cut in his mouth, which also needed surgery."
The Newton County Sheriff's Department is searching for the owner, and Van Sickle said it is the staff's hope the case will result in animal neglect or abuse charges. The Sheriff's Department was not immediately available to provide information on the owner or the incident.
On Saturday, King and Hank were taken into foster homes following medical care, and Sapphire still remains at the shelter as staff monitors her health. It is possible the 9-year-old dog may be pregnant with her fifth litter of puppies, Van Sickle said.
Despite their past, all three dogs have shown themselves to be sweet and in need of love, Van Sickle said.
"It's been difficult," Van Sickle said. "But you can tell King and Hank seek affection and comfort from people still, despite them being starved for people's entertainment."
Hank's foster family, who lost a beloved dog of their own, plans to adopt him, however, King and Sapphire eventually will be up for adoption.
Lakeshore PAWS has shared the story of the three dogs and since has had more than $20,000 worth of donations pour in. Any donations not spent on the trio will go into a general medical fund to help other dogs in need, she said. A recent example is Rosie, a hound dog, who was rushed into surgery Sept. 25 to have a large tumor removed from her spleen.
"Honestly it has been overwhelming," Van Sickle said. "People have donated through our Facebook page and have come by to drop off supplies and canned chicken, Hank's favorite food. When you are dealing with a situation where people have not been the kindest, it's amazing seeing people help these dogs and restore your faith in humanity."
