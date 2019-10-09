VALPARAISO — The Silhavy-LaPorte roundabout project will soon enter its final phases, remaining on schedule to be a functional roundabout for shoppers on Nov. 29.
These next phases will require new restrictions for northbound and southbound travel. From now through Oct. 29, northbound traffic on Silhavy will be restricted using detours. Once this segment is complete, work will progress to the southbound lanes with similar restrictions.
Message boards and signage will indicate alternate routing. Surrounding businesses will remain open and have been notified of the upcoming rerouting.