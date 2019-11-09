The Porter County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating an 86-year-old Porter Twp. resident.
Zachariah "Wayne" Lee is believed to have left his home on foot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Area hospitals have been checked and Lee doesn't have a cellphone, according to a news release.
Lee is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 176 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue buttoned long-sleeved dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, a tan winter coat with a large collar and no shoes, the release states.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.