The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating the theft of merchandise from the Valparaiso Meijer, 405 Porters Vale Blvd.
The theft occurred Aug. 25 at approximately 11 p.m. The male suspect entered the store and selected several hundred dollars worth of merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.
The theft was recently discovered and reported to police.
For have information regarding the theft, contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message.