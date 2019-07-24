VALPARAISO — The Thomas Jefferson Middle School Builders Club held a fundraiser and bake sale recently for The Caring Place, raising $800 for the nonprofit social service organization.
The Caring Place helps domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Lake, Porter and Starke counties. Denise Koebcke, representing The Caring Place, accepted the check presented to the organization by Addi Clark, president of Builders Club, and Rosa Cohn, public relations.
The club also sent a check for $500 to Make a Wish as part of its fundraiser. The Builders Club is supported by TJMS teacher Kristen Janowiak and the Valparaiso Sunrise Kiwanis.