U.S. 30 east of Valpo to reduce to 1 lane in both directions, INDOT says

PORTER COUNTY — The east and westbound left passing lanes of U.S. 30 will be closed between County Road North 400 East and County Road 450 East starting Tuesday, officials announced.

The closure will leave just one lane open to traffic in both directions, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Restrictions are expected to last through Oct. 2 as crews work daily on an underground infrastructure project.

Drivers can also expect shoulder lanes to close in the area through Oct. 16.

INDOT reminds drivers to stay alert while traveling in the area. That means slowing down, driving without distractions, looking out for maintenance workers and closely following posted traffic directions.

Drivers can expect delays and are advised to seek alternative routes, if possible.

