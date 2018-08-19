CHESTERTON - A 14-year-old Chicago boy who was transported to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday died Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Two on-duty Porter police officers pulled the boy from the water 50 yards from the shore around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. A Chesterton police officer initiated CPR, and the boy was transported to Porter Regional Hospital. He was later airlifted to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital.
Earlier at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a 10-year-old male from Chicago was found with his face down in the water about 40 yards away from the shore, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The young male’s body was retrieved and CPR was performed. He was transported to Porter Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Porter County coroner's office identified the 10-year-old late Saturday night as Joshua Torres.
Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating both incidents.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said that during the time of the two incidents, the Indiana Dunes State Park had placed water restrictions at the location, only allowing swimmers to go into waist deep water.
Porter EMS, Porter fire, Porter police, Chesterton police, Chesterton fire, Burns Harbor police and Indiana Dunes State Park staff assisted in the incident.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.