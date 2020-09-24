 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Firefighter, semidriver injured in crash at Chesterton intersection, police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Firefighter, semidriver injured in crash at Chesterton intersection, police say

Firetruck, semitrailer collide at Chesterton intersection

A firetruck and a semi collided at the intersection of Ind. 49 and County Road 1100 North in Chesterton on Wednesday afternoon.

 Provided

CHESTERTON — A firefighter and semitrailer driver were injured after the latter crashed into a Chesterton firetruck Wednesday, police said.

Officials initially said three firefighters involved in the crash at the intersection of County Road 1100 North and Ind. 49 were unharmed, but police clarified Thursday that one department employee and the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

The semi driver had a minor wrist injury, Chesterton Fire Department officials said.

Both people were treated and cleared at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Police determined Thursday the semi belonged to J. Baker Trucking LLC, of Pierceton, Indiana.

The vehicles collided about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, detaching the cab and trailer of the firetruck, according to an eyewitness. The front of the cab also appeared to be significantly damaged in the crash.

Police said the firetruck was en route to a call, with emergency lights and sirens activated, when it drove through a red light at the intersection at the same time the semi passed through a green light. The semi then struck the firetruck's left rear center.

The semi was carrying about 27,000 pounds of metal bars, some of which spilled onto the road after the collision. 

An investigation into the crash continued Thursday. Additional details were not immediately available.

