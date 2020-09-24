UPDATE: Firefighter, semidriver injured in crash at Chesterton intersection, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — A firefighter and semitrailer driver were injured after the latter crashed into a Chesterton firetruck Wednesday, police said.

Officials initially said three firefighters involved in the crash at the intersection of County Road 1100 North and Ind. 49 were unharmed, but police clarified Thursday that one department employee and the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

The semi driver had a minor wrist injury, Chesterton Fire Department officials said.

Both people were treated and cleared at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Police determined Thursday the semi belonged to J. Baker Trucking LLC, of Pierceton, Indiana.

The vehicles collided about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, detaching the cab and trailer of the firetruck, according to an eyewitness. The front of the cab also appeared to be significantly damaged in the crash.

Police said the firetruck was en route to a call, with emergency lights and sirens activated, when it drove through a red light at the intersection at the same time the semi passed through a green light. The semi then struck the firetruck's left rear center.