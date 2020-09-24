UPDATE: Five vehicles, car hauler burned up in fire, minor explosions, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Small explosions erupted from a car hauler loaded with vehicles after it caught fire on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road past Ind. 49 were closed early Thursday afternoon and reopened at 3:29 p.m., said Cpl. Judith Kubsch of the Indiana State Police.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene about 1:20 p.m. to extinguish the fire, which had fully engulfed the car hauler and its cargo. Crews reported minor explosions from the vehicles, Kubsch said.

The car hauler and five vehicles were burned up and cleared from the scene by Precision Towing.

No injuries were reported from the incident, ISP said.

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this article.

