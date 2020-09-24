 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Five vehicles, car hauler burned up in fire, minor explosions, police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Five vehicles, car hauler burned up in fire, minor explosions, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway traffic stock

File art of highway traffic.

 The Associated Press

CHESTERTON — Small explosions erupted from a car hauler loaded with vehicles after it caught fire on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road past Ind. 49 were closed early Thursday afternoon and reopened at 3:29 p.m., said Cpl. Judith Kubsch of the Indiana State Police. 

Emergency crews arrived at the scene about 1:20 p.m. to extinguish the fire, which had fully engulfed the car hauler and its cargo. Crews reported minor explosions from the vehicles, Kubsch said. 

The car hauler and five vehicles were burned up and cleared from the scene by Precision Towing. 

No injuries were reported from the incident, ISP said.

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this article. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts