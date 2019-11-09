PORTER COUNTY — Helicopters and drones have scoured the Region in search of an 86-year-old man who is believed to be on foot with no shoes on.
Family members said Zachariah "Wayne" Lee has Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.
"We are just very hopeful someone has seen him or found him," Kathy Lee, his former daughter-in-law, said. "He gets very confused easily so we don't know what happened or where he might be."
Zachariah Lee is believed to have left his home in Porter Township on foot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Throughout the day, three counties worked in tandem to locate Zachariah Lee, who is a father and grandfather. Porter County Search and Rescue, District 1 Search and Rescue, a Lake County Sheriff's helicopter and the Jasper County Sheriff's drone team have been out en force trying to find the elderly man.
"We are doing the very best we can," Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
As of 5:30 p.m. officers were still searching and had not located him, McFalls said.
"They haven't found anything yet, no leads or sightings," Kathy Lee said. "If anyone knows anything please contact 911."
Kathy Lee said the man's home is in the area of Porter Township near Lake Eliza, between West 100 South and South 600 West.
Area hospitals have been checked and Zachariah Lee doesn't have a cellphone, according to a news release.
Zachariah Lee is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 176 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue, long-sleeved dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, a tan winter coat with a large collar and no shoes, the release states. Kathy Lee said she believes he was also wearing a black fedora hat.
Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to contact Porter County police at 219-477-3170.
The Times staff writer Kale Wilke contributed to this report.