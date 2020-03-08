UPDATE: Seawall failure at Ogden Dunes prompts renewed call for erosion aid

OGDEN DUNES — A video filmed Friday during windy weather along Lake Michigan appears to show a seawall failure at a section along the town's shoreline.

While the waters have been calm the past couple of days, weather conditions like those on Friday pose a continued risk to the lakeshore, said Chair of the Beach Nourishment and Protection Committee Rodger Howell.

"We are trying to save our homes," Howell said Sunday. "We notified the appropriate emergency management agencies, and we believe the law is on our side in terms of being able to protect our homes."

Howell said the town responded to the issue within hours on Friday, and while residents' homes weren't compromised, they remain at "substantial risk."

"This is something that didn't need to happen had the government been doing the right thing all along," he said.

In late January, the town filed a federal lawsuit against the National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Interior Department over denial of permits for shoreline protection work.