VALPARAISO — Through the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, Valparaiso has funded 14 new projects for areas across the city.
Maggie Clifton, the city's director of community engagement, presented the 2019 grant projects to the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. The RDC funds the grant program and approved the 2019 amount.
"The program goals are really about strengthening our neighborhoods, motivating them to come together as a group and kind of hearing their input on what they would want improved in their neighborhood," Clifton said.
Introduced in 2018, the grant program was created to encourage neighborhood unity and support community improvements. Eight projects were funded for a total of $55,500 awarded by the RDC and an added $13,500 in matching investments.
"In this year, demand was really up," Clifton said, adding the requests were more spread throughout the city compared to the pilot year.
In 2019, $132,570 will be awarded in the second grant release. The program will try to work on some projects before the year is up, but the deadline for completion is Nov. 1, 2020.
The projects funded this year include creative crosswalks, neighborhood tree plantings, sidewalk improvements, signage and playground equipment.
Clifton said the second year of the program has resulted in a 162% increase in total community impact.
Combined with neighborhood matches, more than $179,000 will be invested into the community.
The neighborhoods receiving grants in 2019 include Audubon; Banta; Beauty Creek Villas; Central; Chandana Point; College Hill; Concord Woods; Greenfield Creek; Harrison West; Jesse-Pifer; Keystone Commons; Pine Creek; Sierra; and Villas at Vale Park.
Neighborhoods are putting forth matches, which Clifton said shows how much the neighborhoods want to see the projects impact their neighborhoods.
"I think it really is leading to better communication between neighbors, more people checking in with each other, building that communication and also just relationships with the city," Clifton said. "We're coming together a lot more, we're able to be responsive to their needs that they're sharing with us. This is just one way to open that door of communication."
In a feedback survey, Clifton said participating residents gave the program positive reviews. The only suggestion for improvement is finding more funding for individual projects.
To learn more about the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, including how to apply for funding next year, visit the city's website at www.ci.valparaiso.in.us.