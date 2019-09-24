VALPARAISO — The City Council had its first public review Monday of the 2020 city and school corporation budgets and the $6 million bond issue to finance the acquisition of the Damon Run Conservancy District.
City Administrator Bill Oeding gave an overview of the proposed 2020 budget, which has an increase of $1.7 million from the 2019 actual budget.
Oeding said the 2020 total for the city’s general and other funds is $36.1 million. He added that the increase is for personnel services and salaries.
Oeding said the city won’t actually see $36.1 million in revenue and added that department heads are always expected to propose budgets 10% under the original projection.
"We won't know until the end of the year exactly how much money we have to spend," Oeding said. "We advertise high, we make it high in hopes that we come very close to what we actually need to operate."
The council will approve the budget at its Oct. 14 meeting. Council members also gave their unanimous approval to the 2020 salary ordinance, which takes a step toward the city's goal of bringing employee salaries to mid-market levels.
Schools
A first reading of the 2020 budget for the Valparaiso Community School Corp. was also presented to the council. Sharon Qualkenbush, the district's chief financial officer, presented the council with an in-depth view of the six funds included in the budget.
The school budget is being advertised at $78.1 million, close to $1.8 million more than the 2019 budget. The school's operating referendum, which passed in 2015 and went into effect in 2016, will continue to provide funding through 2023, Qualkenbush said.
Superintendent Julie Lauck talked about administrative changes. A director of education position was filled, but Lauck said the addition of more teaching staff and social workers balances it out.
"Most of that has been geared towards classroom instruction and kids," Lauck said, adding that each school has a social worker and a nurse, which is a "luxury in a lot of school districts."
"Our focus has really been on what our kids need: social, emotional and learning, educational," Lauck said. "And I think we've done a really good job of addressing that with the operating referendum."
The council will hold a public hearing on the school budget on Oct. 14, with final approval scheduled for Oct. 28.
Damon Run Conservancy
The $6 million bond ordinance is the council's first step in purchasing the Damon Run sanitary sewer system. The Portage Sanitary Board also recently approved updating its agreement to provide wastewater services to Damon Run.
Steve Poulos, the city’s utility director, brought the ordinance before the City Council for the first time. City utilities are sticking to the timeline to finish the transition before 2020.
The acquisition is part of the three-year process to establish borders to fulfill the utility’s long-term master plan. The plan would protect the city's interests for growth in the U.S. 30 and Ind. 49 corridors, Poulos said. Over 600 acres between North Ind. 149 and Ind. 49 and north and south of U.S. 6 in unincorporated Porter County are served by the DRCD.
Poulos said they are in negotiations to regain Porter Regional Hospital as a utility customer after the hospital moved into Liberty Township in 2012. The utility lost $300,000 in revenue, Poulos said. The Damon Run Conservancy District serves 360 residential customers and fulfills a contract serving outside district customers, including Porter Regional Hospital, Sunset Hill County Park and Liberty Schools.
The utility will hold public meetings for Damon Run customers in the coming weeks.