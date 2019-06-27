Art is taking over downtown Valparaiso June 29 and 30 with the premiere of the Valparaiso Art Festival. More than 80 juried artists and artisans will display their crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Artists' booths will line Lafayette Street and Indiana Avenue next to Central Park Plaza.
Attendees will be able to find new one-of-a-kind pieces in a variety of mediums including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood and furniture. In addition, people will be able to interact with the artists and creators in demonstrations and booth chats.
Although the festival will be the first of its kind in Valparaiso, Illinois-based Amdur Productions is not new to the art scene. The company is nationally acclaimed for arts festival production and hosts other art festivals including the Gold Coast Art Fair, the Millennium Art Festival, the Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival and the Third Ward Art Festival in Milwaukee.
Amy Amdur, president of Amdur Productions, said the location for the festival was chosen after they visited Valparaiso and "just fell in love with the downtown and the whole redevelopment."
"We are so happy to launch (the Valparaiso Art Festival)," Amdur said. "I feel like Valparaiso and Chicago are just about sister cities."
Local artists from the Region are hosting booths during the festival. Jackie Gray, from Valparaiso, had been collecting fabric samples from furniture and upholstery stores for over a decade when she started making purses using the fabric. Now she has about 25 different and unique designs and attends between 25-30 art shows and events each year outside of the Region and this event is the first she will do in Valparaiso this year.
"I'm excited, I think there are a lot of people in Northwest Indiana who are arts enthusiasts and I'm glad to see something happen in downtown Valpo," Gray said.
Dave Lee, owner of Hot Shop Valpo, has been blowing glass for 11 years with his son Bryan. It started as a hobby, but "it just grew into a larger passion" for Dave. They built their studio in Valparaiso five years ago and have made several larger, architectural installations, including one for Valparaiso University, in addition to the tabletop art they create.
"There's been so many great things going in Valparaiso," Lee said. "Over the past five years, we've just seen the arts in Valparaiso take off."
The event is also promoting youth artists from the area such as Eryn Raphael, a nine-year-old from Valparaiso. Amdur said she enjoys seeing the "incredibly creative things" that kids come up and booths are still available for the youth division for $25.
"It's a great opportunity for kids to see what it's like to be an artist," Amdur said.
Joel Pisowicz makes functional ceramic art in Porter. He attends festivals around the U.S., plus ones in Chesterton and Michigan City, and said its great to have another one near his home.
"The handmade, locally-made and well-crafted movement is coming back in a big way," Pisowicz said.
The festival is free and open to the public. Fun activities such as spin art and a festival bingo for children and live music by Cirrus Falcon provides entertainment for art enthusiasts of all ages. Local restaurants surround the festival area along the main road of Lincolnway. Valparaiso's Farmer's Market will still be open on Saturday at Central Park Plaza.
"So much of what we do every day is on our phones and on our laptops," Amdur said. "When you actually go someplace and experience something with other people, I think its pretty special."
Amdur said her company is looking forward to making the festival an annual event. For more information on the festival or to register for a youth division booth, call Amdur Productions at 847-926-4300.