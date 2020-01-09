{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — After seeking applicants for the city administrator's job from "far and near," new Mayor Matt Murphy found someone almost right in his own backyard.

Murphy announced this week he has named Mike Jessen as his right hand man in working with the administrative team and managing the day-to-day operation of the city. Jessen will fill the position previously held by Bill Oeding, who is retiring. Jessen is a retired executive vice president with Aldi and currently serves as a Porter County councilman.

"We're very pleased to welcome Mike Jessen to the city leadership team," Murphy said in a news release issued Monday. "Not only does he bring extensive management experience in both the public and private sector, but in his role on the county council he has demonstrated his expertise as a team builder and community collaborator."

Murphy said it was somewhat atypical to have someone with experience in both business and public sector fund accounting along with his leadership ability. He said Jessen quickly rose to the top of the six finalists for the job.

"It was an easy decision," Murphy said. "He's a proven leader in the community and fits our culture so well."

Jessen, 55, is the father of four, who range in age from 19 to 28. He spent 28 years with Aldi, the last 22 as vice president of the Valparaiso division, developing the warehouse/distribution center on the city's south border and expanding to more than 70 stores in the area.

When he became head of the Valparaiso operation, he moved to the city and satisfied his passion for public service first by serving two terms on the Union Township School Board. When he retired from Aldi in 2014, he sought a more expanded role in local government by becoming a county councilman. He just completed the first year of his second term on the council and said he plans not to seek reelection for another term.

"I've always been involved in volunteer work," he said. "It's an important part of my life. When this position became available and after I found what a city administrator does, I felt like it was what I've been doing. I had several conversations with Matt and others. I had been on a career search to find what the next chapter of my life looked like, and this seemed like a perfect fit.

"This is my community, and, if I can be in a position to make it better, I wanted to be all in. It will be fulfilling, rewarding and challenging, and I feel I can add significant value to the role. I'm embracing something I love and have a passion for."

Oeding, who was administrator since 2009 under Mayor Jon Costas, is remaining with the city as a member of the mayor's transition team.

