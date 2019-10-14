VALPARAISO —The Valpo Parks celebrated its new Horticulture Center recently with a cocktail hour in the greenhouse on Campbell Street, just north of Vale Park Road.
Park Director John Seibert opened festivities by thanking "extraordinary volunteers" in the community. The event invited Valparaiso residents to view the updated facilities and get a preview of the plans for the neighboring ValPAWraiso Dog Park.
The horticulture center just finished its first season in use; the dog park is expected to open later this year.
"I'm very excited about this shift in our parks department ... toward taking on horticulture and you can see it all over our city," said Mayor Jon Costas.
Valpo Parks is using the horticulture center to grow the seasonal plants residents see throughout the city. Costas said areas such as U.S. 30 are part of its beautification efforts in the city. The parks deparment does the work instead of having the state mow gross several times a year. Bushes, trees and flowers will fill the new median.
Split into sections, the horticulture of different city areas is coordinated by several people. April Swinford is in charge of the VU Roundabout and U.S.30, Vaso Stojic takes care of Central Park Plaza and downtown, Paul Chen does Ogden Gardens and Greenhouse and Jon Janke supervises the fairgrounds, golf courses and foundation meadows.
Horticulture Superintendent Steve Martinson has 32 years of service with the department and has had the idea of a horticulture center for the same length of time.
"We've had several false starts," Martinson said. "But that's what we do, we solve the problem."
The property formerly belonged to Joe and Dora Clifford of Clifford Stone and Material. The parks department closed on purchase of the property at the end of 2016 and started construction in 2017, Martinson said. The parks department crews built the greenhouses themselves and turned a hollow building into office and storage space.
City Administrator Bill Oeding said he toured the property back in 2015 with the fire department with the idea to turn it into a training facility for the firefighters.
Seibert said the inhouse construction and design work for the property saved the city approximately $150,000.
"What they're able to produce here and by doing these plants from seed ... that saves the city $40-50,000 a year," Seibert said. "That's the kind of investment we're making here."
The expanded facility allows room for more plants and a longer growing season, providing “more bang for the buck” for the city’s foliage.
"Building this made it possible for us to keep employees," Martinson said. “We’ve grown two seasons worth of plant material in here."
The ValPAWraiso dog park, adjacent to the horticulture center, is expected to open in November or December and will feature restrooms, a paw rising station, shelters in the dog areas and other amenities.
Costas said the new park is an exciting addition "to our already fabulous parks department."
The park will have a 1.5 acre zone for large dogs and just over half an acre for smaller dogs. Dan McGuire, facility superintendent, said the project will be in two phases. The first phase will install the fence and shelters.
"We will have a stat-of-the-art access into the park, it will be gated and will have fob or with your smartphone to get in and out," McGuire said.
Development Director Lisa Kubel said the fees to use the park will be minimal or nothing for Valparaiso residents and a small fee for others to use the park.