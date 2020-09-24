 Skip to main content
Valpo teen reported missing since January is found, police say
Valpo teen reported missing since January is found, police say

Nicholas Brown, 17, Valparaiso

Nicholas Brown, 17, of Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — A teen who Valparaiso police announced missing last week has been found.

Officials were notified Wednesday that Nicholas Brown, 17, of Valparaiso, was found "safe and sound," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a Facebook post.

His family reported he had been seen last at home in January, and that he left unexpectedly, police said.

Police thanked everyone who helped in the search and expressed concern for his wellbeing.

