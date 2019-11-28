VNA sponsors Tree of Remembrance ceremony

VALPARAISO — VNA Friends of Hospice will sponsor the VNA Tree of Remembrance ceremony on Dec. 10.
The holiday season is a joyful time but it can also bring sadness and a swirl of conflicting emotions for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Each year, VNA Hospice provides an opportunity for families in the community to come together to remember and honor those who were special to them.
The VNA Tree of Remembrance ceremony will be at the Christ Lutheran Church located at 2610 N Campbell St in Valparaiso. Doors 1 & 20 open at 6 p.m.; the ceremony begins at 6:30 pm. Refreshments immediately following ceremony.
Anyone in the community who wishes to remember a loved one this holiday season is invited to attend this heartwarming ceremony. Participants will receive a keepsake ornament to place on the VNA Tree of Remembrance and then taken home following the ceremony. Ornaments are available through a donation amount of your choice, which will in turn help the VNA continue to provide hospice care to those in need.
A special slide show with photos of loved ones being remembered is presented during the ceremony. Those wishing to have a photo in the slide show should include a photo with their donation and registration no later than Nov. 29. Original photos will be returned.
For more information about the Tree of Remembrance ceremony, please contact the VNA of NWI at 531-8049 or visit the VNA website at www.vnanwi.org/latest-events. Registration for the event is due by Nov. 29.
The VNA of NWI is a nonprofit agency providing VNA Hospice care in the patient’s home, extended care facilities, assistive living facilities and inpatient care at the VNA Hospice Center, as well as palliative care, and supportive services such as VNA Meals on Wheels, Lifeline and children’s grief support at the VNA Phoenix Center. For more information about services offered by the VNA, visit www.vnanwi.org or call
(219) 462-5195.