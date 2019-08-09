VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University will begin a search process for the next president of the university after Mark Heckler announced Thursday he will step down after a successor is chosen.
Heckler, 64, assumed his position as the university’s 18th president in 2008. Heckler has agreed to serve as president until a successor has been identified and is available to assume office.
"Once a hire has been made, my role is to work during that transition period to make sure that the new president is ready to go, and once they've begun, then my job is to support them and to do whatever work they would ask me to do," Heckler said.
He still keeps in touch with Alan Harre, VU president from 1988-2008, who was Heckler's "adviser and trusted confidante" for the past 12 years of his presidency.
"I know that that will be my responsibility for as long as I'm alive to be of counsel to whoever the president is at that time," Heckler said. "You're never quite done because that connection really does rest with you for the rest of your days."
Heckler implemented a strategic planning process in his tenure as president. Under Heckler’s leadership, the Institute for Leadership and Service was created and commenced efforts to add generosity to the core of student development. Additionally, Heckler created the Presidential Commission for an Inclusive Valparaiso Community (CIVIC), which serves the initiatives the university needs to implement its vision to become a more inclusive community.
"I think they will continue to need an individual who understands the importance of the nexus of faith and learning," Heckler said. "A person that understands and is committed to keeping those fundamental things in relationship and tension."
Heckler led the university in strategic and master planning efforts resulting in campus program expansion and construction. Under his presidency, new academic programs were launched, including physician assistant studies, bioengineering, cyber security, music therapy and occupational therapy, and six new campus facilities were constructed. Heckler also launched the university's first endowment campaign, which has raised more than $215 million since 2009.
When asked what he will miss the most, Heckler didn't hesitate: the students.
"Valpo students are very unique and very special people," Heckler said. "We call it the Valpo light. There's a kind of spirit in the students that are attracted to Valpo and graduate from Valpo. ... I have the blessing of interacting with these students."