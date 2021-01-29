WATCH NOW: Fire spreads throughout Chesterton home, family dog rescued, officials say

 Skip to main content
CHESTERTON — Several fire departments convened at a Chesterton house fire, where a pet dog was rescued. 

At 12:50 p.m. Friday first responders were called to a house fire in the 1600 block of South Fifth Street, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers. 

Firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from a two-story house with an attached garage. Multiple departments responded including firefighters from Chesterton, Porter, Portage, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township and Valparaiso. 

No residents were injured and a pet dog was rescued from the home and appears to be doing well. 

Preliminary investigations show that it appears the fire started in the garage and spread into a bedroom above and into the roof. 

Two vehicles in the garage were pulled out by Joe's Towing to help firefighters in their efforts to douse the flames. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the damages to the home are still being evaluated, Nevers said. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

