WATCH NOW: Fire spreads throughout Chesterton home, family dog rescued, officials say

CHESTERTON — Several fire departments convened at a Chesterton house fire, where a pet dog was rescued.

At 12:50 p.m. Friday first responders were called to a house fire in the 1600 block of South Fifth Street, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers.

Firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from a two-story house with an attached garage. Multiple departments responded including firefighters from Chesterton, Porter, Portage, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township and Valparaiso.

No residents were injured and a pet dog was rescued from the home and appears to be doing well.

Preliminary investigations show that it appears the fire started in the garage and spread into a bedroom above and into the roof.

Two vehicles in the garage were pulled out by Joe's Towing to help firefighters in their efforts to douse the flames.