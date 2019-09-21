CHESTERTON — A six-year journey came to fruition recently with the grand opening of the Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Chesterton.
"This is the celebration of restoration of the former Chesterton town dump and we are eager to share this respite with the community," said Carolyn Maxey.
For about a decade in the 1950s, the town of Chesterton used a privately owned wetland to dispose of 7,000 pounds of trash generated daily by its residents. The dumping stopped around 1965, but the wetland had turned into hostile environment for the wildlife that had once lived there. Only 10-15% of the 19-acre property was a suitable home for the wetland and woodland species.
The property, 1050 S. 11th St., switched from the private hands to the Duneland YMCA before the Porter County Parks Foundation acquired the land in 2003.
The property laid untouched for 15 years before a new idea came to light by Dick Maxey of the PCPF, Carolyn's husband. He envisioned the dump buried under new fill, invasive plants eradicated and the growth of native wetland vegetation promoted. The water level also needed to be controlled. After they restored the wetland habit, the birds would return.
Carolyn said the area was very dense, full of overgrown vines and 10-12 feet tall cattails. Nothing new could grow there before the restoration began. But since the restoration began, the birds, frogs and other animals have returned, just like they hoped.
"Birds can begin to come out and enjoy it," Carolyn said.
An additional 20 acres were purchased in 2013 to double the size of the property and provided room for parking, picnicking and the construction of observation platforms.
The sanctuary has been a community project, with Eagle Scout projects accompanying improvement days for volunteers to assist in the restoration. The sanctuary is a nonprofit, staffed primarily by volunteers, with help from various local entities and private contributions.
The sanctuary posts updates on Facebook about the progress of the restoration and even about a family of cranes that reside on the grounds. To learn more about WMBS, visit Facebook at 'Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary' or at www.westchesterbird.org.