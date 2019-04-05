PORTAGE — A 33-year-old woman is accused of attacking another customer at a local gas station because she was mad about losing her place in line at the checkout counter, police said.
Portage resident Kelly Magee faces preliminary misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct in the wake of the incident that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at Speedway, 6370 Central Ave., according to a police report.
The alleged victim, a 25-year-old Portage woman, reportedly told police she passed Magee, who was standing to the side of the checkout line talking on a cell phone. Magee confronted her and was furious about being passed in line and was shouting obscenities, police said.
The woman said she apologized and as she began walking toward the exit, Magee began hitting her in the face, police said. She was stopped seconds later by other customers.
The woman had bruising and redness starting to form on the right side of her forehead and was complaining of pain, police said.
Magee reportedly told police she assumed her spot in line would be saved while she spoke on the telephone based on "her prior experiences at other Speedways."
