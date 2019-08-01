WASHINGTON TWP. — The Wings of Freedom Tour landed Thursday afternoon at the Porter County Regional Airport, bringing to the Region a living history display.
The tour, displayed at the airport until Sunday, features World War II vintage and "extremely rare" bomber and fighter aircraft. Mike Prentiss, Valparaiso Stop Coordinator for the tour, said the tour is put on by the Collings Foundation and will travel to 110 cities across the country.
The B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine”, B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft”, B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bombers and P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” and P-40 Warhawk “Jaws” fighters take up the tarmac at 4207 Murvihill Road outside of Valparaiso.
The Collings Foundation started the tour in 1989 because of the restoration of the B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft." Originally, it was planned as a static display, but the foundation was persuaded to tour the aircraft to "as many as 3 million people" that could see the plane if it traveled.
"Originally, it was only going to fly for five years," Prentiss said. "But obviously that passed many years ago and we're currently celebrating our 30th season flying these aircraft around the country."
The tour travels the nation as a "flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve."
Maddox Baldwin, 8, and Clay Burk, 10, traveled from Michigan to see the display.
Burk said his favorite plane was the “Jaws” fighter, or "the one with the shark mouth," because he has "a small one little toy plane that's like it."
Visitors can also experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a flight aboard the aircraft.
Flights on the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person and $400 for the B-25. P-40 flights are $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. P-51 flights are $2,400 for a half hour and $3,400 for a full hour.
Visitors can see and tour the planes from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday. WWII Veterans can tour through the aircraft at no cost. For others, it's a $15 donation for adults and $5 donation for children under 12.
For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 800-568-8924.