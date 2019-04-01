Connor Lessard was rushed from Washington Township Elementary School after suffering a stroke in his fourth-grade classroom nearly seven weeks ago.
The paralysis left him with just half a smile.
But his full smile was back and beaming Monday when the 10-year-old returned to school riding in a Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department engine with sirens blaring.
Lessard, who wore a Riley Children's Health hoodie, was greeted outside the Porter County school building by his fellow fourth graders and then walked on through the hallways lined with other students and staff applauding his return.
"Amazing. This is amazing," said Lessard's mother, Amanda Lessard.
The only obvious signs from the boy's stroke was a slight limp and brace he wore on his left leg.
His mother said Connor's left arm has been slow in recovering. He is able to lift it but has limited use of his hand, she said.
Connor will attend school for half of each school day until he feels strong enough to stay longer, said School Principal Rik Ihssen.
The boy's joyful return to school brought tears to the eyes of some staff members.
School nurse Catherine Garzella said she was among the first tending to Connor when he collapsed to the floor while working on a math lesson.
"Everyone was thinking he was having a seizure," she said.
As a nurse, Garzella said she recognized the symptoms of a stroke. But she found it hard to believe she was witnessing the symptoms in such a young person.
"I asked him to smile," she said, recounting how only half his face responded.
The stroke surprised her even more because Connor had been such an active, healthy student.
"He just kept saying, 'Are you going to fix me,'" she said.
Garzella said it was not until later, after Connor had been taken away to the hospital, that her own grief came spilling out.
Ihssen said this is the first student he has seen suffer a stroke during his 34 years on the job.
"That was scary," he said.
Students at the school raised more than $7,500 to contribute to Connor's medical fund, Ihssen said.
It was the fire department's idea to pick up Connor at his house in an engine and escort him back to school with sirens blazing, he said.
Hannah Covert, an emergency medical technician who responded to the emergency call to help Connor with firefighter Jeremy Spargur, said all she heard at first is a report of a stroke.
"We thought it was a family member (of a student)," she said.
Spargur said both were surprised to be treating a child.
An estimated five in every 100,000 youth ages 1 month through 19 years suffer strokes, said Kaysee Hyatt, founder and executive director of the Seattle-based Pediatric Stroke Warriors.
Infants younger than 1 month are affected at an estimated rate of one in every 2,000 live births.